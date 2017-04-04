Petersburg City Council approves increase for water bills

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents could soon be paying more for their water bills.

Tuesday night, Petersburg City Council voted for a 13.4 increase, effective immediately. It’s to help make up for an increase that was included in the 2016 budget but was never put into effect.

The city estimates residents will pay an average of $16 a month.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

