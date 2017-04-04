Off-duty Newport News officer dies from motorcycle crash injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Master Police Officer Kevin Ryder died this weekend, a month after he was critically injured in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

“He just a guy with a big heart,” said Newport News Police Sergeant Randall Rajkumar.

Ryder had a big heart to go along with his larger than life personality. Friends called him “big bear.”

“Kevin was known as our gentle giant,” said neighbor Megan Stewart. “He was someone who would guide you and love on you when needed.”

Ryder took his fun-loving attitude to the streets of Newport News. He was an officer for the past 21 years. July 1 would have made it 22 years.

“If you are in a fight for your life, that’s the man you want next to you,” Rajkumar added. “He was always there.”

The Newport News community is now grieving.

Ryder died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Norfolk’s Ocean View. Police say he lost control of his bike. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. He fought for weeks, but in the last couple days, his condition took a turn for the worst.

“It’s a very sad moment when I found the news last night,” Rajkumar said. “It took the wind out of your sail. It really did.”

“Just seeing all the love that is being shared on Facebook and all the stories that are being shared, you can’t read them and not tell how much he loved the job,” Stewart added. “He loved riding and he was a supporter of everybody.”

Ryder spent the last couple years as a field training officer. It was his job to train the rookies. His death has left a giant hole in the department and an even bigger loss for friends.

“It’s hard to process these things,” Stewart said. “You just suffered Chad Dermyer’s anniversary and now this department just lost another officer. He gave so much to it.”

“We will move on, but he will always be in our hearts and our memories,” Rajkumar added.

“Officer Ryder’s untimely passing has saddened the entire family of the NNPD. He was widely known as subject matter expert on firearms within our agency and beyond, and was always willing to offer assistance and knowledge to others. Kevin was approachable, and had a calm demeanor that removed the natural anxiety that could arise from his large physical stature. He is going to be missed by his peers very much, and we want his family to know that we’re mourning with them over his loss,” Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers said in a statement Monday.

Newport News police say plans for a memorial service are still being finalized. The department is asking for prayers for Officer Ryder’s family and friends.

