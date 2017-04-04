Meeting today to talk about Richmond Mayor Stoney’s Educational Compact

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today you will have the chance to talk about Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s draft Education Compact.

The City Council, Mayors Office, and School Board are joining forces to meet goals for the school system. They are focusing on graduation rates, emotional support, and extra-curricular activities.

Tonight’s meeting is at Blackwell Elementary School, 1600 Everett Street in the Manchester District. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

