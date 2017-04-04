McAuliffe proclaims ‘Crime Victims’ Rights Week’ in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry Mcauliffe has proclaimed this week to be Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Virginia. The theme is “strength, justice, and resilience.”

The goal is to raise awareness for crime victims’ rights, and to celebrate what has been done in Virginia to expand services to help those victims. This year there is also a special focus on the 10th anniversary of the Virginia Tech Shooting on April 16, 2007.

“Random acts of kindness by people we didn’t know existed helped sustain the community during those darkest hours,” said Jay Poole, former director of the Virginia Tech Office of Recovery, “And while that was all important, and still is, the most important thing we must do is recognize we can never forget the victims.”

The Governor’s Mansion will be lit with purple lights all week in recognition of crime victims.

