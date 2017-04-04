Local organization to hold march in support for fair wages, economic justice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is Equal Pay Day. It’s a national day meant to raise awareness about the wage gap between men and women in the workforce.

Today also marks the 49th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

A local organization Raise Up is hosting a march tonight — focusing on both equal pay and equal rights.

The organization along with other community members said the speak out and march is to demand raise wages and continue to support Martin Luther King Jr’s vision.

The event will be held at the Great Shiplock Park in Richmond from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

