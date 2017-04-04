Hanover School Board to hear proposal for grading scale change

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in Hanover County, a change to the grading scale is on the school board’s agenda.

For months, parents have been pushing for the change from a 7-point grading scale to a 10-point scale.

Parents say this change isn’t about making school easier for Hanover students, but instead putting them on a level playing field.

Hanover County Schools is currently on a 7-point grading scale, meaning a 94-100 is an A. Now, under the proposed change, a 90 would be considered an A-.

Advocates say the old scale is holding Hanover student back.

“This is an argument for every student in Hanover County,” said parent advocate Molly Poisant. “When you consider a student in Hanover with a 70% is one point from a failing student. Yet, if you are in the next county over in Henrico that same student is a C student.”

Over 100 people attended the school board meeting Tuesday night.

Advocates said it is unlikely anything will be voted on Wednesday night. They are hoping to have this change implemented before the next school year.

8News Reporter Tracey Smith is following this story and will have a full report tonight on 8News at 11.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.