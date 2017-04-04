Crews working two-alarm house fire in Oregon Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are battling a two-alarm house fire in Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood.
The fire is located at 336 S. Laurel Street.
A Richmond Fire spokesperson said the call came in at 9:29 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke on the front side of the structure. Crews are currently doing an interior attack.
