Chesterfield woman charged with embezzling thousands from elementary school PTA

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County woman has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from an area elementary school.

Jessica Yeakey, 40, was arrested last week and charged with three counts of felony embezzlement after police say she embezzled $2800 from Elizabeth Scott Elementary School where she was treasurer of the PTA.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. on April 7.

