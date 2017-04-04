Chesterfield Fire and EMS take extra steps to protect child with rare condition

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire and EMS crews in Chesterfield County are taking extra steps to protect a young child with a rare disease. Now, the little boy’s family is raising awareness about rare diseases and steps you can take to protect a loved one.

On Tuesday, 14-month-old Grayson Ballard visited Fire Station No. 9 with his parents. He met with the emergency responders that cover the area where he lives. Tuesday’s meeting was to prepare him and them should they ever face a situation where his life is in the balance.

“Our son was diagnosed last April with a very rare condition; it only affects about 1 in 100,000,” explained, Grayson’s mother, Tia Ballard.

Grayson suffers from a rare disorder called adrenal insufficiency. His parents are meeting with different crews at Fire Station No. 9 so they can be educated on what to do should Grayson ever face an emergency. They showed them the medicine he takes, and how to administer it.

“If anyone doesn’t react to an adrenal crisis within 30 minutes, it could become fatal, so for them knowing exactly what to do when they get there could possibly save his life,” Ballard said.

The Ballards contacted Chesterfield Fire and EMS and asked them to create a protocol specifically for Grayson so emergency responders would know what to do. The county quickly responded.

“Emergency situations are really dynamic,” Captain Dan Dillon with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said. “Typically there’s a crisis that occurs, the family members are typically distraught because their loved one is in trouble.”

Dillon says the meetings along with the education go a long way to help the family and emergency responders. He says they’re open to helping anyone with unique situations like Grayson’s.

“In a time when there’s high stress, the more familiarity you have with unique situations the better you’re going to be able to handle it,” said Dillon.

“We’ve been dealing with this condition for a year and at times we felt very alone,” said Curtis Ballard, Grayson’s father.

But the Ballards say they are grateful for Chesterfield’s support.

“Knowing that we have the backing of Chesterfield County and others who are taking our son’s life as serious as we are is very encouraging, is very exciting and it makes us feel great,” C. Ballard said.

As a result, Henrico County and Prince George County where Grayson has family will be following Chesterfield’s lead and will be creating similar protocols for Grayson.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.