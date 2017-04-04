Boy ‘speechless’ after stepfather adopts him on Valentines Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A woman nominated her husband for Good Morning Richmond’s Above and Beyond segment after he adopted her son on Valentine’s Day.

Caroline De’Loach nominated her husband Warren De’Loach. She tells 8News anchor Whitney Harris her husband is the most selfless person she’s ever known.

“He’s able to just go out of his way to do things for other people,” Caroline said. “If they ask for help, he’s always there to say yes and be there to help them, and he doesn’t ever ask for anything.”

Warren helps feed the family’s five dachshunds. But fostering dogs is just one way he helps out in the community.

Caroline says the biggest impact Warren has had is being a father to her son Lexx.

Warren already had two daughters and when he married Caroline, he decided to adopt her son and become his dad — something that was absent in Lexx’s life.

“Just because he stepped up to be a dad, and that’s something that Lexx didn’t have,” Caroline said when describing why she nominated Warren. “So it was nice for Lexx to know that he was loved and for someone to show him that. Even though he wasn’t there when he was born he will be there for this rest of his life.”

On Valentine’s Day, the paperwork went through and made it official that Warren was Lexx’s father.

Now that Lexx has a dad, one of his favorite things to do with him is to throw the football and Warren is honored to do that with him.

“Shout out to all the dads out there that kind of fill in where some kids out there,” Warren said. “Because not everyone is as privileged and they don’t have that male role model, so even if it’s a coach or teacher, anyone who can make an impact in a kid’s life, that’s what’s important because these kids are our future.”

