An inside look: Training with tasers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Richmond Police Department grunt, yell and even shout a few expletives during a Tuesday afternoon training exercise. They experienced some of the pain they are often forced to inflict on others who refuse to cooperate with them.

Police departments across the country are training with Conducted Electrical Weapons — the popular name that most people are familiar with is Taser — which is what the Richmond Police Department uses.

During a recent Taser Training Academy, members of the RPD volunteered to get zapped and also practiced when to use the tool versus their gun.

“If you feel the actual shock, you’ll understand how it affects other people,” Officer Christopher Cirino explained.

Cirino admits the shock is painful; officers likened the pain to having your body cramp up all at once.

“We know the pain we’re going to put these people through if we have to use this tool on our belt,” recent police academy graduate Kara Blosser said.

The taser is not to be used in place of deadly force, trainer Sergeant Jean-Guy LeGouffe said.

“When you tase them and they go into N.M.I., neuro muscular incapacitation, they stop fighting,” LeGouffe said. “Now you’re able to control them.”

The RPD has some two hundred officers armed with Tasers, a number they hope to more than double soon.

