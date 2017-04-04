ALDI to host hiring event for Midlothian locations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — ALDI will host a hiring event for its upcoming Midlothian location as well as other area stores on Wednesday, April 5.

Opportunities within ALDI include Store Associate positions starting at $11.50 per hour.

The event will take place at The Hampton Inn on 3620 Price Club Road in Midlothian from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 years or older with the ability to lift 45 pounds and be available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

A high school diploma or GED is preferred, as well as some retail experience, with applicants being required to take a drug screening.

A background check also will be conducted.

