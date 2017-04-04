5K for K-9’s event benefits Richmond Police dogs and handlers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Plans are underway for the 5K for K-9’s at Richmond’s Byrd Park.

The annual event organized by Friends of Richmond K-9 is happening on April 22, 2017 beginning at 9:00 a.m.

All money raised benefits the Richmond Police Department K-9 units.

Officer Meredith Mullins is the handler for K-9 Kaiya.

“She’s able to sniff out five different narcotics,” Mullins explains Kaiya’s special skills. “Ultimately our job is to find narcotics, get them off the street, but at the same time we also get firearms and ultimately bad guys off the street as well.”

Mullins explains money from past events helped to pay for insulated K-9 housing and additional heaters.

Equipment like harnesses and training are also possible thanks to this fundraiser.

“Like any city, Richmond City has budget limits, and we try to supplement that for training and supplies,” says Jeff Merten, the Friends of Richmond K-9 President.

Merten adds the Friends of Richmond K-9 group also offers services for retired K-9’s.

“We give them food, medicine and emergency veterinary care if they need that,” Merten says.

Sponsors for the 5K for K-9’s include DogServices, Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center and BB&T.

8News Anchor Amy Lacey will serve as the event’s emcee.

Following the 5K run and walk, there will be Richmond Police K-9 demonstrations. Participants will also have a chance to take their photos with the Officers and K-9’s.

“Dogs are welcome,” says Mullins about the invitation for family pets to be a part of the day, as well.

Follow this link to sign up for the 5-K for K-9’s.

