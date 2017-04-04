1 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Hopewell apartment complex

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Crews battled a blaze at a five-story apartment complex in Hopewell Tuesday morning.

Hopewell Fire tells 8News the fire sparked between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. at 4105 Iron Court, apartment 506.

One person was hospitalized with “breathing problems” but is expected to be OK, according to Hopewell Fire. The apartment did receive significant damage.

Fort Lee Tower Truck also responded for mutual aid due to the five-story building.

It is still unclear what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

