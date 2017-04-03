RPD trying to prevent accidental shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Handling a gun can be dangerous, even fatal, if you are not careful.

One such incident happened over the weekend when 22-year-old Nygel Williams lost his life to an accidental shooting.

According to Richmond Police, Williams was visiting his friend, 22-year-old Darell Meredith, when he was accidentally shot in the chest.

Richmond Community Care Police Officer, Farrhard El-Amin said preventing these kinds of tragedies comes down to having respect for firearms.

“Don’t treat any gun as if it is empty, treat it as if it is loaded,” El-Amin said. “So that’s even when you’re cleaning it. If you’re about to go to the range, you need to handle it appropriately. For instance, you never point it at anything. You don’t point it at the wall, you want to keep it pointed down. If you have a case to carry it in, you want to keep it in the case, but treat all guns as if they’re loaded.”

Williams’ death marks the fourth accidental shooting that Richmond has seen since the new year.

Last year, RPD responded to 39 accidental shooting calls.

El-Amin also said to keep in mind the bullet in the chamber, which can remain even after the magazine is removed.

“A lot of times, that’s when we have the accidents happen and it can happen to anyone,” El-Amin said. “It happens all over the nation and that’s why in the community care unit, we like to preach safety and we even go out into the community, talk about gun safety and give out gun locks too.”

Local gun ranges also recommend proper training for gun owners.

Meredith has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

