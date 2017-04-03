Richmond man accused in deadly stabbing in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of fatally stabbing Rita Hawthorne will be in court Monday.

George Cooke Jr. has been arrested but not charged in connection to her death. He has been charged with robbery and felony breaking and entering in connection with another case.

The Medical Examiner has yet to officially determine her cause and manner of death.

According to family, Hawthorne and Cooke were in a relationship, and the baby would have been his child.

His hearing is set for 9 a.m.

