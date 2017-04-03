Richard Bland College announces new financial aid for Virginia scholars

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Richard Bland College of William and Mary in Petersburg is offering a new financial aid program for high-performing students in Virginia. It could save recipients up to 80 percent on tuition.

Statesman Scholars Financial Assistance is geared toward high academically performing students and is awarded based on the student’s expected family contribution (EFC) as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and their high school grade point average (GPA).

To be eligible for Statesman Scholars Financial Assistance, high school students must:

Be admitted to Richard Bland College of William & Mary as a Virginia resident;

Have a minimum high school GPA of 3.0 or higher;

Be enrolled at Richard Bland College with at least 15 credit hours per semester, and

Complete a 2017-18 FAFSA application at www.FAFSA.ed.gov (include Richard Bland College’s code 003707).

“Richard Bland College of William & Mary is pleased to offer the Statesman Scholars Financial Assistance program that helps academically strong high school students reduce the out-of-pocket costs associated with a quality education,” says Dr. J. Tyler Hart, Dean of Enrollment Services. “Statesman Scholars Financial Assistance allows high school students to earn a prestigious degree with no big debt and then to seamlessly transfer to a top Virginia college or university.”

For all the details on the Statesman Scholars Financial Assistance program, go to www.rbc.edu/student-success/. To talk with an Enrollment Counselor, please contact the Office of Admissions at 804-862-6249.

