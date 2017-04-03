Pinwheel display unveiled at botanical gardens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared April child abuse prevention month here in the Commonwealth.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens unveiled a pinwheel garden that’s meant to raise awareness for the cause on Monday.

In the rose garden, there is a sea of 3,500 blue pinwheels, the symbol for child abuse awareness.

In addition to hearing the McAuliffe’s proclamation, a teenager, Nevaeh Washington, told her story about how prevention programs helped her mother end the cycle of abuse.

“She could have had the chance to end up abusing my brothers and I or neglecting, but she chose not to,” Washington said. “The program has taught her how to be that loving parent and how to teach her children.”

The division of family services also talked about their new goal to try and connect with families before any abuse or neglect is reported.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.