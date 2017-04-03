North Carolina tops Gonzaga 71-65, L.C. Bird’s Williams among National Champion Tar Heels

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WRIC) — The North Carolina Tar Heels won the sixth national championship in program history with a 71-65 victory over Gonzaga Monday night.

Joel Berry II led the Tar Heels with 22 points and six assists and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Isaiah Hicks had a strong performance, tallying 13 points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Meeks had seven points and ten rebounds. Justin Jackson scored 16.

Nigel Williams-Goss was sensational for Gonzaga in the loss. The junior guard scored 15 points and also added nine rebounds and six assists.

L.C. Bird graduate Kenny Williams did not play due to a season-ending knee injury he suffered in February, but Williams flooded the floor with his teammates as confetti rained down after the win. Williams graduated from Bird in 2015 and has been a solid contributor in two seasons in Chapel Hill.

