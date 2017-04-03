Investigators say multiple gunmen responsible for weekend shooting at Virginia Motorsports Park

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police still do not have anyone in custody in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Virginia Motorsports Park. Now, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office tells 8News they believe multiple people opened fire.

Authorities from Dinwiddie and Petersburg say that the shooting happened at the Virginia Motorsports Park during the 2nd Annual Spring Fest event. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting but have since been released.

After shots were fired in multiple locations of the complex, nearly all of the 10,000-12,000 in attendance scattered.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, there were six deputies on scene in addition to the park’s separate security.

Investigators credit eyewitnesses who have come forward with helping them determine that there may be multiple people responsible for the chaos that ensued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

