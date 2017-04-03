Henrico man charged with using Facebook to produce child porn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man accused of luring minors over the internet is facing federal child pornography charges. Police said he used different Facebook accounts to obtain inappropriate images from the alleged victims.

According to court documents, John Lewis Robertson II, 44, used three different fake Facebook profiles to persuade nine male minors to produce and send child pornography through Facebook messages.

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children got a cyber tip from Facebook on May, 17, 2016, that Robertson’s activity with the three accounts took place from Jan. 12, 2015 through Feb. 7, 2016.

In one instance, Robertson presented himself as a woman and asked for pictures from a male juvenile.

Robertson asked and received 20 different images from nine minors.

Robertson admitted to law enforcement that he used the fake accounts to receive photographs from minors. He also identified one of the juveniles in a picture.

Law enforcement reached out to the juvenile victims to help with their investigation.

Robertson is being at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

