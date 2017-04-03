Henrico crews battle apartment fire in county’s northside

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Henrico County spent roughly 30 minutes battling an apartment fire in the county’s north side Monday night.

Crews arrived at Essex Village Apartments in the 100 block of Engleside Court at around 10 p.m. An official with Henrico County Fire told 8News crews battled the blaze for roughly 30 minutes and that the fire ‘appears to be extinguished at this time.’

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured or will be displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

