Girl retrieving phone on subway tracks hit by train, killed

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say a 13-year-old girl trying to retrieve her cell phone after it fell onto New York City subway tracks has been struck and killed by a train.
It happened at a station in Queens on Sunday afternoon.
Police say Deena Kadribasic climbed down onto the tracks and was struck by a southbound R train.
The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.