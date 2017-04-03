Democratic candidate for governor Tom Perriello to host town hall at VUU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Congressman Tom Perriello, Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, will host a town hall in Richmond Monday to lay out his vision for the Commonwealth.

Former Delegate and Secretary of Administration for Governor Tim Kaine Viola Baskerville will introduce Perriello at the town hall which will be located at Virginia Union University.

“Here’s the thing about Tom – he’s fearless. Tom had the conviction to stand up for the Affordable Care Act when he knew it could cost him his congressional seat,” said former Delegate and Virginia Secretary of Administration Viola Baskerville. “When Tom is governor, I know he will show the same strength in standing up to special interests like Dominion Power and fighting for the dignity and equality of every Virginian. I am proud to count myself as a member of Team Tom heading into the June primary and beyond.”

The town hall is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Virginia Union University located at 1500 Lombardy Street.

