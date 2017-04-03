Construction projects underway at Longwood University

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Sounds of heavy machinery bounce off the buildings at Longwood University. On the campus, the work is also the sound of progress.

One construction project underway is Brock Hall. It will be a ‘student success center’ housing academic support offices, including the Center for Academic Success, Writing Center, Registrar, Disability Resources, First Year Experience and Family Programs.

Brock Hall is scheduled to open by the Fall 2017 semester.

“It will be an important resource for all future students,” Matt McWilliams, Longwood’s Director of Communications and Media Relations, says in email correspondence with 8News Anchor Amy Lacey. “It was named for Joan (class of 1964) and Macon Brock, whose recent $5.9 million gift to Longwood is the largest in university history.”

Crews are also working on the Norman H. and Elsie Stossel Upchurch University Center.

The three-story building will devote space to student organizations, like student government. It will also offer new dining options, performance, recreation and study space for students.

According to McWilliams, Elsie Stossel Upchurch (class of 1943) made a $4 million leadership gift that helped make the university center possible.

“One notable feature of the Upchurch center is that it’s built on the site of a former residence hall complex, and the original hardwood floors from North Cunningham, built in 1928, were saved and will be installed and refinished in a new multipurpose room,” McWilliams explains.

Work on the Upchurch center is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2018.

