Chesterfield Police search for woman accused of credit card fraud

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are asking for help in locating a woman wanted for credit card forgery, obtaining money by false pretenses and credit card fraud.

Authorities said that on March 7, Lois Aba Yankah fraudulently used a woman’s credit cards and then attempted to pass a bad check. Yankah has been wanted by the Chesterfield County Police Department since March 2015 and is believed to be in the area of Decatur/Macon County, Ill.

She’s described by police as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 107 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on her whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers. Call (804) 748-0660, click crimesolvers.net or text “274637”** and start your tip with the keyword WATSON. You will remain anonymous, won’t have to appear in court and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

