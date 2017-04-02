Vigil being held Sunday afternoon for murdered Richmond teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A candlelight prayer vigil will be held Sunday night in memory of two teenagers who were shot in Richmond early Wednesday morning who later died.

The event is being held to remember Mikkaisha D. Smoot, 16, and Taliek K. Brown, 15.

Organizers ask that those in attendance bring their own candles and balloons.

The event is being held at 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street in Richmond, where the shooting happened.

The two teens were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after they were shot, along with an adult woman who police say is expected to recover.

Both later died from their injuries.

United Communities Against Crime is hosting the vigil.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

