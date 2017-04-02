Victim stabbed in arm early Sunday morning in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person was stabbed in Richmond early Sunday morning.
The incident happened on Northside Avenue near Meadowbridge Road just before 1 a.m.
Police say the victim was stabbed in the arm and that they are expected to recover.
Police did not provide information about whether a suspect was in custody in the incident.
