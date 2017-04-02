Tractor trailer crushes pickup truck in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WRIC) — Today a tractor trailer truck crushed a pickup truck in Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Based on the above images it might be hard to believe, but everyone involved survived.

The crash damaged the rig’s exterior fuel tank, spewing gasoline.

And the two people in the truck suffered no serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

