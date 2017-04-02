Groups come together to celebrate World Autism Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This evening, Richmonders lit up RVA in blue in honor of World Autism Day.

JP-Jumpers, the Richmond Police Department and the Good Morning Richmond team took part in the first ever 3k walk for the cause.

The finish line was at the Virginia Science Museum.

The event was held in support of those affected by the disorder.

World Autism Day 3k Walk View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.