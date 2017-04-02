RPD: Man shot during attempted robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating Sunday after an early morning shooting that happened during what they say was an attempted robbery.

The incident happened on North Second Street near the intersection with East Hill Street.

Richmond Police say that the man who was shot is expected to recover.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.