Richmond Flying Squirrels reveal 2017 Opening Day roster

The following comes from a Flying Squirrels Press Release

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, in conjunction with the San Francisco Giants, have released the preliminary player roster for the 2017 season. The team will arrive in Richmond late Sunday night and will take the field for the Flying Squirrels eighth Opening Day on Thursday, April 6.

The list of players features nine of the organizations’ top-30 prospects according to Baseball America, including starting pitchers Andrew Suarez (#5), Sam Coonrod (#11), Dan Slania (#18), Cory Taylor (#21) and Matt Gage (#28). The prospect-laden rotation is backed by relievers Reyes Moronta (#12) and Rodolfo Martinez (#15). First baseman Chris Shaw (#3) returns to anchor the infield and is joined by Giants 40-man member Miguel Gomez (#30).

The list also includes Richmond-area native Matt Winn and Virginia Tech product Tyler Horan. The team will open with 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and five outfielders. Twenty of the players arriving to start the season have prior experience with the Flying Squirrels.

Opening Day, April 6, with three-time MLB All-Star David Justice will feature a rematch from last year against the Hartford Yard Goats at The Diamond. Gates for Opening Day open at 5:30 p.m. with pre-game ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. .

Flying Squirrels Opening Day Roster

*Denotes time spent with Richmond

Pitchers (15)

Alvarado, Carlos*

Coonrod, Sam*

Cyr, Tyler

Flores, Jose

Gage, Matthew*

Johnson, Jordan

Jones, Christian*

Lujan, Matt*

Martinez, Rodalfo*

Moranta, Reyes

Slania, Dan*

Snelton, D.J.

Suarez, Andrew*

Taylor, Cory*

Young, Pat

Catchers (3)

Sonabend, Adam*

Winn, Matt*

Zambrano, Eliezer*

Infielders (6)

Bennett, T.J.*

Bednar, Brandon*

Gomez, Miguel

Moreno, Rando*

Polonius, Jon*

Shaw, Chris*

Outfielders (5)

Cole, Hunter*

Garcia, Carlos

Heathcott, Slade

Horan, Tyler *

Lollis, Ryan*