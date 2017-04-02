Reward for information about vehicle involved in hit and run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The intersection of North Gayton and Lauderdale in the West End is where Clinton Proffit’s life changed in a flash.

“They just peeled out right in front of me, and I just hit their car and they just didn’t stop,” Proffit remembers. “They were supposed to yield, thought they could make it.”

He was riding his motorcycle home from dinner last Sunday after 8:00 p.m. when the crash happened.

Proffit tells 8News police recovered part of the vehicle involved: a black BMW X3, model years 2006 to 2010.

He now has a torn ligament, broken collarbone and scrapes.

“It’s not something to be taken lightly. I got very lucky with my injuries, how they turned out,” he says. “But it could have been a lot worse, and I’d hate for anybody else to have to go through anything like this or let alone lose a family member along the way because somebody was just being careless.”

Proffit also has a reminder for drivers.

“There are a lot of motorcycles on the road this time of year, and there are going to be a lot more coming out with the weather getting nice and for everybody just to be aware of their surroundings when they’re driving.”

The welding and fabrication shop where Proffit works, Centrax Technical Sales, and his father have put together a $1,500 reward for information about the driver and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should call Henrico Police or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

