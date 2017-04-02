Police rescue hiker who fell in crevasse at national park in Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police saved a hiker Saturday who fell into a crevasse and suffered trauma while visiting Catoctin Mountain National Park.

The incident happened in a remote area near Chimney Rock when the hiker fell near an outcropping at a high elevation, far from the road.

Police used a helicopter to reach the hiker, while others hiked the two miles to where the hiker was by foot.

Eventually, crews were able to evacuate the hiker to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where the person is currently being treated.

