Petersburg’s Frank Mason III wins Naismith and NABC Player of the Year Awards

PHOENIX, AZ (WRIC) — Sunday night, Petersburg’s Frank Mason III became the consensus player of the year in college basketball by winning the Naismith Trophy and National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Player of the Year awards.
Frank Mason III also won the Associated Press and Oscar Robertson Player of the Year awards earlier in the week. Mason registered 21 points, 5 assists and 47% shooting from long range per game as a senior for the Kansas Jayhawks in 2016-2017.
Mason now turns his attention to the NBA Draft as he prepares for a future in professional basketball.