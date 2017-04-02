Petersburg’s Frank Mason III wins Naismith and NABC Player of the Year Awards

PHOENIX, AZ (WRIC) — Sunday night, Petersburg’s Frank Mason III became the consensus player of the year in college basketball by winning the Naismith Trophy and National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Player of the Year awards.

Simply put, he was the class of college basketball. Frank Mason III of @KUHoops is the NABC Division I Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/shEYzZuwa4 — NABC (@NABC1927) April 3, 2017

Frank Mason III also won the Associated Press and Oscar Robertson Player of the Year awards earlier in the week. Mason registered 21 points, 5 assists and 47% shooting from long range per game as a senior for the Kansas Jayhawks in 2016-2017.

Mason now turns his attention to the NBA Draft as he prepares for a future in professional basketball.