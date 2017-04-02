Friends raise money to support family of Buckingham County children who died waiting for bus

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friends and community members are coming together to raise money for the family of the children who died Thursday morning in Buckingham County while waiting to get on the school bus.

A Go Fund Me page was created by friends of the family to help raise money to aid in expenses following the death of Tori Perez, 5, and Jaiden Bartee, 6, who were cousins and classmates in kindergarten at the Buckingham County Primary School.

If you would like to make a donation to help the family, you can do so by going to this website.

Otherwise, according to the Go Fund Me page, if you would like to make a donation and don’t want to do it online, you can drop the donation off at Helton House, Inc. located at 24478 Prince Edward Highway in Rice, Virginia 23966. Helton House is the employer of Janice Barber, the grandmother and great aunt of the children.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.