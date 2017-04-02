Female juvenile injured in accidental shooting in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police report that a juvenile girl was accidentally shot Sunday morning in the Mosby Court area.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Redd Street.

Police said that the girl was shot in the leg and that her injuries were non-life threatening.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she is currently being treated.

Police are currently investigating to determine how the accident occurred, and who the shooter was.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

