Driver charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian on W. Broad St. near Costco

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested and charged with a DUI in Richmond Sunday night after police say he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Police representatives said that the accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. when a woman crossed the road in front of the Costco on West Broad Street in Glen Allen.

She was struck by a pickup truck which was traveling westbound in the right-hand lane. Police said that the light was green when the driver hit the pedestrian.

As a result of the incident, the driver was arrested and charged with a DUI. The driver is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, police said that the woman was taken to VCU Medical Center where she was treated for lacerations to her arms and face.

Police said that she was conscious and talking after the incident and that her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers said that charges are pending against the pedestrian for failing to yield to traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

