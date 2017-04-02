Dozens gather to mourn teens who were recently shot and killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens gathered in Mosby Court to remember two teens who were shot and killed early in the morning last week.

Mourners say senseless violence claimed the lives of 16-year-old Mikkaisha Smoot and 15-year-old Taleik Brown.

And today they called for it to stop.

Vigils aren’t unusual in Mosby Court, but today’s was for children.

Mikkaisha Smoot was 16 — still amused by Snapchat filters. Brown was even younger, just 15.

Their deaths brought tears to grown men and women.

Del. Delores McQuinn spoke with 8News.

“The pain of two children, the pain of gunshots, the pain of our communities constantly having to deal with, deal with the issue of losing our children, losing our loved ones…” McQuinn said.

Strangers standing next to strangers prayed for change and each other and for deliverance from violence.

Some held hands.

Their presence made a difference to Mikkaisha’s mom.

“Just to know I got so many people supporting me, so many people that loved my daughter,” Danielle Bugg said. “Oh, God, it makes my heart just, Oh God, it feels so good.”

Justice might also make a difference. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

“If the shoe was on the other foot and I knew something, I’d do whatever I could to help somebody else’s child,” Bugg said. “Cause no one deserves the pain I’m enduring now.”

The vigil ended with a balloon release. The hopes and the prayers of the crowd rose into the sky, the grim reality of two teenagers who were gunned down is stuck on Mosby’s streets.

Shemeca Robinson spoke of the injustice of the incident.

“They kids…they did not deserve none of that,” she said. “They ain’t even begun to live life.”

For more information about the incident, check here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.