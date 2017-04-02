3rd Annual Oyster Roast and Festival held in Richmond Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 3rd annual Richmond Oyster Roast and Festival was held Saturday.

The event featured oyster shucking demonstrations and Virginia-made wine and beer.

There was also a silent auction for travel packages for all over the state.

And, of course, all the oysters you could eat.

8News spoke with Tom Griffin from Virginia Green Travel who helped organize the event.

“We’re certainly focusing on oysters because oyster shell recycling is one of the projects that we work on, and I think the come-back of the sustainability of oysters in Virginia has been pretty amazing,” Griffin said. “That just seems like the perfect thing [on which] to focus our event.”

The annual event was held in celebration of the Virginia Green Program and its efforts to promote Green Tourism statewide.

