GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another is missing following a commercial fishing and boating accident in the Swash Channel, Saturday morning.

Virginia Marine Police were called at 11:15 a.m. by a family member who said the two fisherman did not return home. The two men were working a gill net in the Swash Channel near the Guinea Marshes in Gloucester County.

Around 1 p.m. marine police spotted a sunken vessel in the Swash Channel. The body of Phillip Brown, 47, was found nearby tangled in a gill net.

Crews are still searching for the other fisherman, 30-year-old Anthony West, and will continue until dark.

The Abington Fire and Rescue Team, York County Sheriff, York County Fire and Rescue, York County Dive team, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Marine Police Dive Team are assisting in the search and recovery.

1 dead, 1 missing in fishing and boat accident in Gloucester View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Laurie Naismith (Virginia Marine Resource Commission) Credit: Laurie Naismith (Virginia Marine Resource Commission) Credit: Laurie Naismith (Virginia Marine Resource Commission) Credit: Laurie Naismith (Virginia Marine Resource Commission) Credit: Laurie Naismith (Virginia Marine Resource Commission) Credit: Laurie Naismith (Virginia Marine Resource Commission) Credit: Laurie Naismith (Virginia Marine Resource Commission)

