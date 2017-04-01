Woman will serve 6 months for Henrico stabbing death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was sentenced to 6 months in jail for the stabbing death of a man in Henrico County Monday.

Faatima U. Winston was found guilty of an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in October.

Police said the incident happened on March 31 around 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Almond Creek Court.

When police arrived, they found Jo’van R. Hayes inside a residence suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported by EMS to VCU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Winston was later arrested and charged in the stabbing death. Her sentencing is set for Nov. 20.

