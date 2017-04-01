Woman charged in Henrico County stabbing death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police have arrested a woman and charged her in connection with a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon in the county.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Almond Creek Court in Henrico County.

When police arrived they found Jo’van R. Hayes inside a residence suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported by EMS to VCU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Faatima U. Winston has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said there are no other suspects at this time.

Family members have been notified.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.