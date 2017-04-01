VSP at the scene of a fatal Caroline County crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning in Caroline County.

The incident happened at the intersection of Route 301 and Gideon Road, which is near the Hanover County border.

VSP representatives said the crash happened at about 11:10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

