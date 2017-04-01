Tornado touches down in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed Saturday it was an EF2, possibly even an EF3, tornado that hit Chesapeake and Virginia Beach Friday night.

This tornado strength is known to cause significant damage, which is exactly what happened here.

Severe weather moved through Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina on Friday, leaving tons of damage behind.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued several tornado warnings throughout the region. A tornado watch that was issued for the entire region for several hours.

Several WAVY viewers sent in photos of storm damage, hail and high water on roads.

Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works said a tornado touched down at Elbow and Indian River roads. Fifty homes were damaged.

WAVY viewer Ashley Rose spotted a possible tornado at Centerville and Lynnhaven in Virginia Beach.

A gas station in Franklin lost its awning. The owner says the damage could end up costing him thousands.

In Chesapeake, the Real Life Christian Church was destroyed. The building collapsed and part of the church’s roof is gone.

Luckily, no injuries were reported anywhere.

Chesapeake residents can report storm damage to homes or businesses from Friday’s storms to 911. Be sure to have the address and a summary of the damages ready when you call.

For those who live in Virginia Beach, public safety and city agencies, as well as the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, will be at Salem Elementary School at 8 a.m. Saturday to help with damage reports.

Virginia Beach City Officials and the Sheriff’s Office Inmate Workforce is assisting with damage cleanup in the area after the storm.

Sheriff @kenstolle and our Inmate Workforce are out helping clean up the neighborhoods struck by yesterday's tornado pic.twitter.com/loWfMnw2tt — VB Sheriff's Office (@VBSO) April 1, 2017

