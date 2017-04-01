Ryan Hagen, Rachel Ward win Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 18th annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger kicked off this morning with an enthusiastic greeting from Mayor Levar Stoney of the City of Richmond, the official starter who then became the first Richmond mayor to participate in the race, and continued with excitement in the men’s and women’s races and throughout the field of runners, joggers, and walkers. The 10k again hosted the Collegiate Running Association 10k Road Race National Championships, which drew several thousand college athletes to the streets of Richmond to compete for prize money.

Ryan Hagen, 25, a Waynesboro, VA, native and former Virginia Tech track and field standout, took first place with a time of 30:37, edging Nick Ciolkowski, who finished with a time of 30:40. Hagen, an indoor track All-American while at Virginia Tech, was runner-up in the 2016 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k and is currently pursuing a graduate degree in physical therapy at Mary Baldwin University.

Rachel Ward, 27, of Charlottesville, VA, won her first Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k title with a time of 35:55, followed by second-place finisher Rochelle Sceats in 36:47. Ward is a former standout at the University of Virginia and holds the course record for the Richmond Half Marathon (1:12:23), set in 2015. She is currently enrolled in graduate classes.

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k – Open Division

Place Open Men Time Open Women Time 1 Ryan Hagen 30:37 Rachel Ward 35:55 2 Nick Ciolkowski 30:40 Rochelle Sceats 36:47 3 Silas Frantz 30:49 Julie Patterson 37:07 4 Michael Conway 30:56 Taylor Clevinger 37:53 5 Justin Keefe 31:00 Kathleen Lautzenheiser 38:05

Collegiate Running Association 10k Road Race National Championship

Place Collegiate Men Time Collegiate Women Time 1 Ryan Hagen 30:37 Rachel Ward 35:55 2 Nick Ciolkowski 30:40 Rochelle Sceats 36:47 3 Michael Conway 30:56 Julie Patterson 37:07 4 Justin Keefe 31:00 Taylor Clevinger 37:53 5 Tim Gruber 31:33 Kathleen Lautzenheiser 38:05 6 Miles Clikeman 31:37 Melanie Kulesz 38:08 7 Tim Hartung 31:41 Lauren Hopper 39:28 8 Connor Sheryak 32:09 Jackie Morgan 40:05 9 Jonathan Hogue 32:22 Anna Cole 40:06 10 Emmett Saulnier 32:50 Nicole Downey 41:17

Although Hagen and Ward finished atop the standings, leading the pack today was AT&T Dash for the Cash contestant Kathy Hoverman, a Bon Air resident and former standout college soccer goalkeeper at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Hoverman was selected at random from over 16,000 people registered for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k as of February 1, and based on her past race results was given a head start of 2.6 miles. For beating the rest of the field to the finish line, she takes home the $2,500 prize. This is the 10th year in a row that the AT&T Dash for the Cash contestant claimed the prize and the 11th time in the 13 years of the contest overall.

Prize money was also awarded to the top three male and female participants that are Richmond region residents. On the men’s side, Silas Frantz, last year’s race champion, took first place, followed by Curtis Vollmer and Tim Gruber. On the women’s side, Julie Patterson, Taylor Clevinger, and Kathleen Lautzenheiser all took home prize money.

Richmond Region 10k Championship

Place Local Men Time Local Women Time 1 Silas Frantz 30:49 Julie Patterson 37:07 2 Curtis Vollmer 31:06 Taylor Clevinger 37:53 3 Tim Gruber 31:33 Kathleen Lautzenheiser 38:05

In addition to nearly 26,000 10k participants, 1,324 children ages 5-12 participated in the Virginia529 Kids Run. More than 40 bands, spirit groups, and porch parties lined the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k course, in addition to thousands of spectators, providing entertainment throughout the event.

Full results are available at www.sportsbackers.org. The 2018 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger will take place on Saturday, April 14. Registration is scheduled to open in December.

