RPD: Man shows up at Chippenham Hospital with apparent bullet wounds, dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say that a man showed up this afternoon at Chippenham Hospital with bullet wounds. He later died from his injuries.

At this point, very little is known, including where the man was shot, or who the man was.

It is also unknown at this point how the man got to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

