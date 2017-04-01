Richmond fire crews at the scene of northside house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are at the scene of a fire after receiving a call at about 11:45 p.m.

Crews arrived by 11:50 and are currently working to put out the fire in the 1800 block of Thomas Street in the city’s north side.

Officials say that fire and smoke were showing from the back of the house when they arrived.

The fire appears to have started in the back of the home and then spread through the attic, making it difficult for firefighter to put out, said Lieutenant Chris W. Armstrong.

The fire was marked under control on Saturday at 12:35 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping three adults who live in the home.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story.

