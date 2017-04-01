Police responding to a ‘mass casualty’ situation at Virginia Motorsports Park

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police from Dinwiddie and Petersburg confirm that there is a “mass casualty” situation happening at the Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County.

Police confirmed that at least two people have been shot.

Authorities were unable to confirm the condition of those who were injured.

According to the Virginia Motorsports Park website, the 2nd Annual Spring Fest was scheduled for today. As part of the festivities, there was supposed to be a bike rally, a car show and a musical performance from Lil Boosie and others.

First responders from many of the surrounding areas are responding to the scene.

