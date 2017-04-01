No. 14 Virginia escapes No. 11 Richmond with 8-7 win

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Robins Stadium looked like it was hosting a regular season Spiders football game instead of a college lacrosse game on Saturday afternoon. If you closed your eyes and listened to the crowd you’d be hard pressed to say otherwise. In front of a capacity crowd, No. 11 Richmond and No. 14 Virginia provided a thriller that was worthy of such an atmosphere with the Cavaliers outlasting the Spiders, 8-7.

There were four fourth quarter lead changes between the two teams, the go-ahead goal coming from UVA freshman long stick midfielder Jared Conners with under a minute to play in regulation.

Virginia (6-4) has now won all four encounters with Richmond (8-2), dating back to the Spiders inaugural year as a program back in 2014.

The Hoos’ freshman midfielder Dox Aitken scored a hat trick, Spiders’ sophomore attackman Teddy Hatfield registered his second straight hat trick, fifth overall in his career. Richmond’s senior goalkeeper Benny Pugh defended his No. position ranking in college lacrosse with 16 saves between the pipes, one shy of the program’s single-game record.